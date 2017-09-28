Denver company files for IPO of rapper Eminem's song rights

Recording artists Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2014 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The biggest new wrinkle in the music business is a Denver company’s IPO offering investors a piece of royalties from sales of rapper Eminem’s song catalog.

Royalty Exchange, based in downtown Denver, filed to make its subsidiary, Royalty Flow, publicly traded and give investors willing putting down at least $2,250 ownership in royalties from Eminem’s recordings from between 1999 and 2013.

That's a period that the Detroit rapper, born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III, sold 172 million albums that topped the charts and made him the second-best selling male artist of the past 25 years.

Royalty Flow's offering is a way for investors to buy into that song catalog and raise money for royalty rights owners who aren’t household names and have few ways to raise money.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2fUxvCJ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal