Denver company offers 986-acre Hawaii golf course community for $11.25 million

The Makalei Golf Club community is up for sale. (Photo: COURTESY COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL HAWAII)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The 986-acre Makalei Golf Club community on the Big Island of Hawaii is on the market with an asking price of $11.25 million for the undeveloped subdivision.

Located in upcountry Kailua-Kona on the west side of the island, the property consists of a 45-lot residential subdivision, an 18-hole championship golf course, 355 acres of agricultural estate land and a 20.5 million gallon capacity water system, according to marketing materials from Colliers International Hawaii.

The offering follows an attempt to sell just the 18-hole, 7,091-yard golf course, which is one of the toughest of its kind in Hawaii, in 2015 that had an asking price of $6.9 million.

Makalei Golf Club was developed in the late 1980s as a high-end private membership club at a cost exceeding $40 million, which included the land purchase. It was built by a Japanese developer who has ties to Japanese golf legend, Tsuneyuki “Tommy” Nakajima.

