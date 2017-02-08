Denver company partners with Hawaii firm to develop sustainable algae inks

Scott Fulbright and Steve Albers, founders of creators of Living Ink Technologies, recieve a check at CU Denver's 2015 Jake Jabs Center for Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition. (Photo: UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO DENVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Living Ink Technologies is partnering with Hawaii-based Cellana Inc. to develop sustainable algae inks.

The two companies signed a letter of intent to joint develop and commercialize inks containing Kailua-Kona, Hawaii-based Cellana’s renewable algae biomass. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The bioproduct developer will supply algae biomass to Living Ink from its Kona Demonstration Facility on Hawaii's Big Island. Living Ink will formulate inks and be the route to market.

Scott Fulbright, co-founder and CEO of Living Ink, said the partnership will help fuel the expansion of the company.

