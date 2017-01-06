Denver construction materials firm buys two companies for $110 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Summit Materials Inc., a Denver concrete, asphalt and aggregates company, said it's bought two companies for $110 million.
Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) said it's buying Colorado-based Everist Materials LLC and Arkansas-based Razorback Concrete Company.
“The pending acquisitions of Everist and Razorback enable Summit to expand its integrated, materials-based model in growing markets throughout west-central Colorado and Arkansas,” said Tom Hill, CEO of Summit, in a statement.
In May, Summit, which went public in 2015, acquired Sierra Ready Mix LLC of Las Vegas, which operates a sand and gravel pit and two ready-mix concrete facilities.
