Denver construction materials firm buys two companies for $110 million

Tom Hill, CEO of Summit Materials (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Summit Materials Inc., a Denver concrete, asphalt and aggregates company, said it's bought two companies for $110 million.

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) said it's buying Colorado-based Everist Materials LLC and Arkansas-based Razorback Concrete Company.

“The pending acquisitions of Everist and Razorback enable Summit to expand its integrated, materials-based model in growing markets throughout west-central Colorado and Arkansas,” said Tom Hill, CEO of Summit, in a statement.

In May, Summit, which went public in 2015, acquired Sierra Ready Mix LLC of Las Vegas, which operates a sand and gravel pit and two ready-mix concrete facilities.

