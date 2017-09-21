Denver 'Cookie Lady's' niece to revive business

Customers of Santa Fe Cookie Company lined up for blocks Monday along the 16th Street Mall to get one last taste of fresh-baked cookies after the passing late last month of Debbie Kuehn, also known simply as the “Cookie Lady” for more than 30 years.

DENVER - Hundreds of customers showed up on the day the Santa Fe Cookie Company closed following the death of Debbie Kuehn, a woman known simply as the “Cookie Lady” for 30 years.

She had been working out of a bakery in the Republic Plaza on the 16th Street Mall since 2008.

Back in July, Kuehn’s family decided to bake the shop’s remaining cookie dough and give the sweet treats away for free.

The idea came from Kuehn’s niece Alexis McLean, a professional artist. Now, she’s decided to take over the family business.

She posted on Facebook Wednesday that Santa Fe Cookie Company will return – and reopen on Oct. 2.

The location is the same, the hours are the same and the recipes will be the same.

(Photo: Monica Mendoza | Denver Business Journal)

