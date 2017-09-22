Denver corporate-housing company to expand; Colorado officials offer incentives

Elia Wallen of Travelers Haven & Hotel Engine. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Travelers Haven, a Denver-based company that arranges short-term housing for corporate employees, plans to add as many as 172 new jobs over the next eight years as it grows to meet expanding demand in the business world.

Amber Steffens, integrated brand communications strategist for the company, told the Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday that the company will accept an offer of economic incentives made to it by the EDC in July that could reach as high as $2.1 million if all of the proposed positions are filled.

The announcement came at the monthly meeting of the EDC, which also approved other incentives packages:

About $1.2 million for a dental-goods manufacturing company that is considering growing its Jefferson County plant.

About $900,000 combined to producers of two television shows, an independent film and a video game.

