Denver council gives preliminary OK to 16th Street Mall smoking ban

The city of Denver is considering a ban on smoking on the downtown 16th Street Mall. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver City Council has advanced a proposal to ban smoking on the 16th Street Mall.

The council late Monday gave preliminary approval to the smoking-ban ordinance on a "first reading."

The measure faces a final vote as early as Oct. 30.

The ordinance -- drafted by City Council President Albus Brooks -- would ban all forms of smoking -- tobacco, pot, e-cigarettes and vaporizers -- on the downtown pedestrian and transit corridor.

