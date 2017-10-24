Denver council gives preliminary OK to 16th Street Mall smoking ban

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver City Council has advanced a proposal to ban smoking on the 16th Street Mall.
The council late Monday gave preliminary approval to the smoking-ban ordinance on a "first reading."
The measure faces a final vote as early as Oct. 30.
The ordinance -- drafted by City Council President Albus Brooks -- would ban all forms of smoking -- tobacco, pot, e-cigarettes and vaporizers -- on the downtown pedestrian and transit corridor.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2z4pI0n
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs