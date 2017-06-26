Denver cybersecurity company adds former U.S. senator to its board

(Photo: US Senate Photo Studio/ Frank A.F.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver cybersecurity company said it's adding a former U.S. senator from Colorado to its board of directors.

SecureSet, a private intensive cybersecurity training course, said former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall is joining its board.

“I find SecureSet’s mission compelling, both from a security and economic perspective. Universities are an important part of the solution, but we have to be far more agile and nimble to address emerging threats. Innovation here means new career opportunities for Americans and more security for our consumers and citizens. There’s no time to waste," Udall said in a statement.

Udall served on the the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Select Committee on Intelligence during his tenure in the Senate. Republican Cory Gardner defeated the Democrat Udall in 2014.

