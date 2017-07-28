Denver data center company bought for $128 million

Denver data center company Fortrust, located at 4300 Brighton Blvd. (Photo: FORTRUST PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Mag Datacenters LLC, operator of Denver private data center business Fortrust, is being bought by a Boston firm for $128 million.

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) said it's buying 15-year-old Fortrust, which "is a leading provider of multi-tenant data center space in the Colorado/Mountain region."

Fortrust "enjoys a strong regional presence while also serving as a critical location for customers seeking East-West data center redundancy," Iron Mountain said in a statement.

Fortrust is located at 4300 Brighton Blvd. in north Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2v6B7K9

© 2017 KUSA-TV