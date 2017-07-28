Denver data-protection company to merge with Silicon Valley tech firm

EFolder CEO Matt Nachtrab will lead the new company. (Photo: SuperNOLA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based data-protection company eFolder is merging with Axcient, a Silicon Valley company in the same sector.

The move comes just six months after eFolder agreed to move its headquarters from Atlanta to Denver and consolidate its Atlanta and San Francisco operations into a 25,000-square-foot Denver space in exchange for an offer from the Colorado Economic Development Commission of as much as $2.6 million in job-growth incentive tax credits.

EFolder said at the time that it would pay its new and relocating workers in Denver an average of $100,278.

Both Mountain View, California-based Axcient and eFolder make enterprise software that helps companies protect their data in the cloud.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2v7C2Kp

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal