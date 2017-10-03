Denver developer buys half-block site in LoDo

(Photo: Google Maps Street View)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based developer Elevation Development Group has purchased a lot along Market Street in downtown Denver, stretching between 18th and 19th streets.

Elevation closed on the purchase on Sept. 18, said Brent Farber, company principal. Elevation is now working on design plans for future development of the site, but has not yet settled on a firm direction. The company has been in talks with the buyer for some time, Farber said.

The site is currently a parking lot and Farber did not disclose the purchase price.

“We are excited about the opportunity to acquire such a unique parcel in Lower Downtown Denver. Very rarely do parcels of this size come available in this submarket,” Farber said.

