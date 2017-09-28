Denver developer to start work on $200 million downtown project

Continuum Partners will start work Sept. 29 on Market Street Station. (Photo: COURTESY | BOKA POWELL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Continuum Partners will start demolition this week to make way for a mixed-use development at 16th and Market streets on the site of a former RTD bus terminal.

Continuum purchased the property at the end of 2015 with plans to develop $200 million worth of retail, office and residential space on a full city block.

Work will begin on the site on Sept. 29. The 370,000-square-foot Market Station development is expected to be complete in summer 2019.

Market Station will include 95,000 square feet of office space, 85,000 square feet of retail and around 225 apartments, including both luxury units and micro-apartments that are meant to provide a more affordable option.

Two levels of below-grade parking will be built for a total of 320 parking spaces that can be used by tenants, as well as the general public.

