Denver eco-devo chief Paul Washington is leaving to join real estate firm

Paul Washington, executive director, Denver Office of Economic Development. (Photo: TOM TORGOVE | SPECIAL TO THE DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Paul Washington will step down from his role as executive director of the Denver Office of Economic Development to join commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. as its Rocky Mountain regional leader.

Washington was appointed to lead city government's eco-devo efforts by Mayor Michael Hancock in 2011 after a career in law and investment banking.

He will return to the private sector to lead Chicago-based JLL's Denver office, which also oversees Salt Lake City, as market director, a role that has been held by Barry Dorfman since 2008.

“As head of the Denver Office of Economic Development, part of my mission was to provide resources to help Colorado businesses and communities thrive, and I see this new role as a kind of extension of that mission,” said Washington. “JLL has a long history of helping Denver-area businesses create value and be more efficient through real estate acquisition and management. I look forward to working with the team here fulfill that mission and continue to execute on growth strategies across our business lines.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mjvfoM

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)