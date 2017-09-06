Denver education benefits company raises $21M

Rachel Carlson, CEO and co-founder of Denver-based Guild Education. (Photo: Guild Education)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An education benefits company that moved to Denver last year said it's raised $21 million in Series B funding.

Guild Education, a startup that helps employers and workers gain online high school diplomas and college degrees, said the financing round was led by Bessemer Ventures and it's now raised a total of $31.5 million.

The company added that Redpoint Ventures, Harrison Metal, and Cowboy Ventures also participated in the latest financing round.

"As the labor market tightens, employers are investing over $22 billion annually in traditional tuition assistance programs," said Rachel Carlson, co-founder and CEO of Guild Education, in a statement.

Guild moved to Denver from California last spring.

