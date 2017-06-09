Denver energy company buying Encana NW Colorado gas assets for $735 million

(Photo: George Frey, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Encana Corp. of Canada said it's selling its Piceance Basin natural gas assets, located in northwestern Colorado, to a Denver energy company for $735 million.

Caerus Oil and Gas LLC, formed in 2009 to invest in oil and gas properties, is buying the assets, which contain about 550,000 net acres of leasehold and about 3,100 operated wells that produced an average 240 million cubic feet per day, according to Encana.

Currently, Caerus owns more than 800 producing wells in the Piceance Basin "and a substantial undeveloped acreage position with over 2,000 future drilling locations."

In 2013, it paid $200 million to acquire other assets in Piceance Basin as well as northeast Colorado.

