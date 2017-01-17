Denver energy company IPO could raise $420.8 million

Joe Jaggers, CEO of Denver energy company Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver energy company said its initial public offering of stock could raise more than $420 million of net proceeds.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Denver's Jagged Peak Energy Inc. said its IPO could raise"approximately $420.8 million of net proceeds" if shares sell at $17.

Jagged Peak's shares would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JAG."

In its filing, the company said, "We are a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas and one of the most prolific unconventional resource plays in North America. ... (The company) was formed in April 2013 by an affiliate of Quantum Energy Partners, a leading energy private equity firm that has managed more than $11 billion of equity commitments since 1998, and key members of our management team."

