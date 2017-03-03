Denver energy company makes $160 million Texas oilfield purchase

(Photo: RESOLUTE ENERGY PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver oil and gas company said it's buying more oilfields in West Texas; this time it's a $160 million purchase.

Resolute Energy Corp. (NYSE: REN) said it's buying 4,600 acres in the Delaware Basin located in Reeves County, Texas.

The purchase is near the 3,293 net acres i t bought in the Delaware Basin for $135 million in October.

"This part of the basin is one of the most exciting and economically attractive oil and gas plays in the U.S.," said Rick Betz, Resolute CEO, in a statement. Betz became CEO last month.

