Denver energy company may get up to $1.5 billion for Texas assets

One of Houston's biggest public energy companies could pay as much as $1.5 billion for a Denver's company's pipeline assets in the Permian Basin.
Houston-based Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is purchasing Denver-based Outrigger Energy's assets initially for $565 million, but that number could grow to $1.5 billion based on performance measures, according to a statement.
