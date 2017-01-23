KUSA
Denver energy company may get up to $1.5 billion for Texas assets

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 3:49 PM. MST January 23, 2017

One of Houston's biggest public energy companies could pay as much as $1.5 billion for a Denver's company's pipeline assets in the Permian Basin.

Houston-based Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is purchasing Denver-based Outrigger Energy's assets initially for $565 million, but that number could grow to $1.5 billion based on performance measures, according to a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal 

 

