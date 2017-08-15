Denver energy company selling North Dakota assets for $500 million

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado energy company said it's selling some of its North Dakota assets in a deal worth $500 million.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) said it's selling its Fort Berthold Indian Reservation area assets located in Dunn and McLean Counties, North Dakota to RimRock Oil & Gas Williston, LLC.

With the proceeds, Whiting executives said they'll repay $500 million of its current $550 million bank debt.

"The Fort Berthold properties represent only approximately 7 percent of Whiting’s second-quarter total production. The sale provides Whiting additional liquidity to develop its industry-leading properties across the Williston Basin, where the company estimates it has 4,850 future gross drilling locations," said James Volker, Whiting CEO, president and chairman, said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wLMt4T

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal