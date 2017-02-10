Denver energy firm completes merger, is now a Houston company

Meg Gentle, center, is now the president and CEO of Tellurian Investments. She joins co-founders Martin Houston, left, and Charif Souki, right. (Photo: COURTESY GENE MCMAHON)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Don't look for Magellan Petroleum Corp. shares on the stock exchange under the Denver energy company's old stock symbol starting today.

That's because Magellan's merger with Houston-based Tellurian Investments Inc. is now complete, and shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new stock symbol, "TELL."

Magellan and Tellurian announced merger plans in August, with the combined company, with headquarters in Houston, saying it will become a pure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier.

No employees are left in the Denver office, according to a Tellurian spokesperson.

