Denver footwear-closure maker Boa Technology names new CEO

(Photo: Caitlin Hendee, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boa Technology Inc. — a Denver-based maker of alternative shoelace products, or "fit-and-closure systems" — has named Shawn Neville its CEO, effectively immediately.

Neville had been CEO of Aerosoles Group since September 2015. Previously he worked with such footwear brands as Reebok, Footaction USA and Keds.

Boa's previous CEO, Mark Soderberg, retired in January.

Boa makes its fit-and-closure systems for outdoor, snow, cycling and other sport products.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2saR553

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal