Denver fracking company resumes IPO effort

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver’s Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., which offers hydraulic fracturing services to oil and gas companies working in Colorado and elsewhere, said Tuesday that it’s resumed its push for an initial public offering.

The company, led by CEO Chris Wright, said it is offering 10,714,286 shares of Class A common stock at a price between $14 and $16 per share. Liberty said it’s authorized to use the New York Stock Exchange symbol of LBRT, subject to official notice of the issuance.

At $16 per share, the sale would raise $171.4 million.

It’s a smaller offering than Liberty’s planned IPO during the first half of 2017.

