Denver future home appreciation: Showing 'no signs of letting up'

Denver's expected to have the second-highest home appreciation in the country (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Home appreciation in the Denver area will continue to rise, according to a new study.

In fact, the Denver market is No. 2 in the country when it comes expected home appreciation during the next 12 months.

That's according to California-based Veros Real Estate Solutions, which estimates that Denver-area homes will appreciate 10.3 percent over the next 12 months, behind only Seattle's expected 11.1 percent appreciation.

Fort Collins-Loveland's appreciation rate is 8.1 percent, or No. 8 in the country, and Greeley is No. 12 at 8 percent, according to Veros.

