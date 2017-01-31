Denver golf course considered for music festival

(Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - Organizers behind famous festivals like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands are eyeing a golf course in Denver as a possible location for a multi-day music festival.

AEG Live and Superfly are working with the City of Denver Office of Special Events to host a three-day music festival at the Overland Park and Golf Course in the fall of 2018. Both organizers and the city stress that planning is in the very early stages.

According to David Ehrlich with AEG Live, preliminary plans call for 70 to 80 musical performers. He likened it to Indio, Calif.’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and said local artists, nonprofits and food vendors would also be heavily involved in the ticketed event.

Organizers selected Overland Park Golf Course because of its proximity to public transit and downtown. They are also considering other cities to host the festival if the city rejects their plans, Ehrlich says.

Community affairs liaison Grace Lopez Ramirez says once the city has time to consider public feedback it would likely make a decision sometime in the spring. City officials are reaching out to residents living near the park and the golfing community.

Ehrlich compared hosting the festival on the golf course to the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco. Superfly has helped organize the event for the last several years at the city’s Golden Gate Park. Ehrlich says that team has demonstrated they can take care of the environment.

The community can give their feedback at a public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Schmitt Elementary School at 1820 S. Vallejo St.

