Denver Health names outsider to be next CEO

Robin Wittenstein (Photo: PENN STATE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Health officials have chosen a Pennsylvania hospital executive to be their new CEO, moving in a new direction following the sometimes controversial term of Arthur Gonzalez, who retired in June.

Robin Wittenstein serves currently an executive leader at Penn State Health, a network of more than a dozen clinical and academic affiliate hospitals across central Pennsylvania. Previously, she was the president and CEO of University Hospital/University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, a 519-bed academic medical center.

Board members selected Wittenstein as their sole finalist, meaning they must take public input for the next two weeks before appointing her officially as the next head of the Denver hospital with the most active trauma center and with the highest percentage of patients who are uninsured or are on public insurance programs.

Dr. Bill Burman, formerly director of Denver Public Health, has been serving as interim CEO since Gonzalez departed in June.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jeTS9r

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)