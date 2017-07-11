Denver home automation startup, co-founded by Tim Gill, raises $8M

(Photo: Josh.Al Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver home intelligence startup, co-founded by Denver software entrepreneur Tim Gill, has raised $8 milliion.

Josh.ai, which makes artificial intelligence systems for the home, raised $8 million to bring its total fundraising effort to $11 million since its founding two years ago, according to the Denver Post.

Here's what the company says its system does: "Josh connects you with all the professionally installed systems and devices in your home. Using your voice, Josh can turn on and off your lights, change the temperature, play music, and more, whether you're home or away."

TechCrunch reported that the Josh.ai system costs about $10,000 and the company employs 15 people, but is adding 10 more.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p8lne

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)



© 2017 KUSA-TV