Denver hotels signal support for convention center funding plan

(Photo: Courtesy City of Denver)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A group of Denver hotel operators has petitioned the city in support of a plan to finance the $233 million expansion of the Colorado Convention Center.

And a Denver City Council committee Wednesday advanced the proposal to the full council for a vote later this month.

Planned improvements to the downtown convention center (see the accompanying renderings) include the addition of an 80,000-square-foot multi-function meeting space and a 50,000-square-foot terrace and support space, as well as improvements to the facility's lobbies and other interior features.

The project is backed by the Visit Denver agency, which books the convention center, and the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wxPS7a

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal