Denver identity theft protection company bought for $63 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - ID Watchdog, a 12-year-old Denver identity theft protection company, said it's being purchased by a Georgia firm for $63.3 million.

ID Watchdog said Atlanta-based Equifax Inc., a consumer credit reporting company, is buying all of its outstanding shares for 40 cents each, or $63,335,000 in cash.

"The company has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years and we are proud of our significant accomplishments," said Michael Greene, CEO of ID Watchdog, in a statement.

The last time ID Watchdog was in the news, it wasn't in a good way.

