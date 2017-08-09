Denver investment consulting firm acquires California retirement plan company

Tom Gonnella, president and founder of Denver-based Strategies Capital Management (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based investment consulting company has acquired a California based firm that specializes in retirement plans, and the move puts the firm in the top 10 largest investment managers by total assets in metro Denver.

Strategies Capital Management, a 24-year-old firm that manages the investment of employer-sponsored 401(K) plans, has acquired Alameda-based Advisory Consulting Group.

Combined, the firm — which will be headquartered in Denver — will advise $2.6 billion in assets.

The terms of the deal were not revealed, but the transaction closed July 1. Advisory Consulting Group will fold into Strategies Capital Management.

