Denver is officially bidding on the massive Outdoor Retailer show

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It’s official. Denver is making a run for one of the country’s biggest outdoor retail trade shows.

Visit Denver has received a request for proposal to bid on the Outdoor Retailer, a huge twice-yearly trade event that is estimated to have drawn 29,000 people and pumped $45 million into Salt Lake City, Utah's economy. That's where the show has been staged for the past 20 years.

“We are pleased to have received an official request for proposal from the Outdoor Retailer show, and we are excited about the opportunity to vie for new business that is so closely aligned with our outdoor brand,” said Richard Scharf, Visit Denver president and CEO. “We have begun the process of reviewing the requirements and specifications and will work closely with our local outdoor industry in the coming weeks to deliver a competitive bid that will put Denver’s best foot forward.”

The bids are due by March 31.

