Denver IT hiring expected to increase in second half of 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - With more tech companies moving into the Denver area, information technology hiring is expected to increase in the second half of this year.

According to staffing firm Robert Half, 20 percent of CIOs say they plan to add full-time technology professionals to their companies.

And with more hiring comes more competition for talent: "66 percent of Denver hiring leaders say that it's somewhat or very challenging to find skilled IT professionals," according to the Robert Half report.

"We have more companies moving to Denver, and they need professionals who can help them implement high-priority projects. With Colorado's unemployment rate at an all-time low, the market for talent is extremely tight and technology professionals are in especially high demand," said Andrew Butkus, division director for Robert Half Technology in Denver, in a statement.

