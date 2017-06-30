Denver leadership program names new CEO

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ashley Buderus, formerly a director with the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, has been appointed CEO of Quarterly Forum, a Denver leadership organization that among other efforts fosters participation in government and public policy by business men and women.

Buderus has an extensive background in non-profit organizations in Colorado in addition to the Children's Hospital Foundation, including the El Pomar Foundation and the University of Denver.

“QF has experienced tremendous growth over the last two years and required an executive leader to elevate the organization as we expand," said Ryan Heckman, QF co-chairman. "Ashley is not only a well-respected non-profit executive, but she embodies the values and aspirations of our future."

The organization spearheaded an effort that includes Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Govs. Bill Ritter and Bill Owens to identify and train business leaders to become involved in government and public policy called Colorado Governors Fellowship program. It recently graduated its first class of leadership “fellows” and inducted a second class earlier in June to begin a year of meetings and training.

