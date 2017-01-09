Denver management consulting firm gets new CEO

(Photo: KEVIN J. BEATY, SPECIAL TO THE DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Rick Warter, founder and owner of Denver management consulting firm Breo Solutions, is stepping down as CEO, the company said today.

Graeme Strachan, a principal with the five-year-old firm who joined Breo in 2014, succeeds Warter as CEO, effective now. Warter “will retain ownership of the firm and step into a newly created role as president and chief operating officer,” the company said.

Strachan previously was owner and principal of his own firm, Buil Consulting, and before that was an executive with Newmont Mining Corp.

Breo says it has grown from three to 22 consultants over the last five years and has increased revenue by 30 to 50 percent annually.

