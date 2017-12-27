Denver marijuana company says it raised $20 million

Marijuana and money (Photo: Generic photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - MJardin, a Denver marijuana consulting company, said it raised $20 million in a "private placement financing of equity and convertible senior secured debentures."

The company said Toronto, Canada-based KES 7 Capital Inc. acted as a placement agent. MJardin also has an office in Toronto.

MJardin said it will use the money to "make strategic acquisitions in the cannabis industry and for general working capital and corporate purposes. ... MJardin is fully-financed for its near-term growth initiatives."

"We brought in strategic long-term shareholders who will support the company for both near and long-term growth initiatives," said James Lowe, co-founder, director and chief cultivation adviser at MJardin, in a statement.

