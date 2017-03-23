Denver marketing technology company lays off workers as it pivots business

Promise Phelon, TapInfluence CEO. (Photo: PROVIDED BY THE OUTSTANDING WOMEN IN BUSINESS FINALIST)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In the wake of layoffs at Denver's TapInfluence Inc., a company executive said today that the company is shifting its business model to focus more on its product and technology, rather than a marketing services company.

TapInfluence, which makes online software that companies use to influence marketing campaigns, earlier this month laid off several staff members.

Joseph Cole, vice president of marketing at the company, declined to disclose how many employees were laid off, but said the move was necessary as the business hones in on its product.

"It was a change in our business direction; we're becoming more of a product company," Cole said. "We're deepening our expertise in product ... we're accelerating the time it takes to get into market.

