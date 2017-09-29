Denver Mayor Hancock seeks input on his new 5-year affordable housing plan

(Photo: Monica Mendoza, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he has a plan to help people being squeezed out of their neighborhoods by rising rent and housing costs.

Hancock on Friday presented his five-year “Housing an Inclusive Denver" plan to City Council and will take public comment now through Nov. 13.

The plan, available on the city’s website, expands the existing city programs to help low-income residents. But Hancock said the plan also combines the issues of affordable housing and homelessness, to make it more comprehensive.

“As I’ve said, we have a housing challenge in Denver, Colorado,” he said. “We’ve been very clear about that.”

In 2018, the city will invest $22 million dollars — $15 million recommitted under the housing fund and money from federal resources — for affordable housing programs. The city doesn’t build houses, Hancock said, but it does partner with developers.

