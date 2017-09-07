Denver Metro Chamber's first African-American chair takes office

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For the first time in a century and a half, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has an African-American chair.

Denise Burgess, president and CEO of construction services company Burgess Services, will chair the chamber’s 2017-18 board of directors. She served as chair-elect over the last year.

She was introduced as the new chair Wednesday at the chamber's annual meeting.

Burgess got into the construction business in the early 1990s, following in her father's footsteps.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vOG9wB

© 2017 KUSA-TV