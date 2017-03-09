Denver moves up list for best CRE investment markets

1125 17th Street marked the first large institutional real estate purchase in metro Denver in 2017, selling in January for $169 million. (Photo: JEFFREY BEALL VIA WIKIMEDIA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver is working its way up a list of hot markets for commercial real estate investment compiled by international commercial real estate firm CBRE Group Inc., moving into the No. 8 slot, tied with Boston and Toronto.

CBRE conducts the survey every year to determine how investors feel about commercial real estate markets. The company this week released the results of the survey for its Americas division. Denver's shift into the No. 8 spot comes just one year after breaking into the top 10 for the first time.

Los Angeles remains the No. 1 market on the list, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and New York City. Atlanta, Seattle and Houston are also higher on this list than Denver. But the Mile High City performed better than Chicago, Miami and Austin.

