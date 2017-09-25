Denver named one of 17 'entrepreneurial engines that power our nation'

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's been named one of the country's "entrepreneurial engines that power our nation."

That's according to the Indiana-based Lumina Foundation, which tabbed Denver as a "talent hub," and the city will receive $350,000 in grants targeted at education efforts beyond the high-school level.

To be tabbed a "talent hub," the foundation said Denver met "rigorous standards for creating environments that attract, retain, and cultivate talent."

“These communities are the creative and entrepreneurial engines that power our nation. For our country to meet growing demand for an educated workforce, we must bolster community-based efforts that are tightly focused on increasing the numbers of people in cities across the country with education and training beyond high school," said Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of the Lumina Foundation, in a statement.

Other cities getting the "talent hub" designation were: Albuquerque, N.M.; Austin, Texas; Boston; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ind.; Dayton; Fresno, Calif.; Los Angeles; Louisville; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; Philadelphia; Racine, Wis.; Richmond, Va.; Shasta County, Calif., and Tulsa, Okla.

