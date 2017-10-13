Denver not on this list of Amazon HQ candidates

(Photo: Couratesy PSBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver’s getting talked about by a lot of people as a potential site for Amazon.com Inc.’s new headquarters — bit not by Moody’s Analytics Inc.

The economic data, research and advisory firm is out with a list of “the 10 best cities for Amazon's HQ2” — and Denver is nowhere to be seen.

Moody’s says it compiled its list using six broad criteria: Business environment, human capital, quality of life, transportation and geography. It excluded Seattle — Amazon’s current headquarters — from the list.

By its reckoning, Austin, Texas, comes in first. Austin happens to be the headquarters of Whole Foods Market, which Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) bought recently.

The Texas capital ranks No. 1 in the business-environment category and No. 2 for quality of life, Moody’s says.

