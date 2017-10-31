Denver nowhere near the top of Amazon HQ2 guessing

(Photo: iStock Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It seems that anybody with a computer is making guesses where Amazon.com Inc. will build its new $5 billion HQ2 headquarters.

The latest guesses come from Baird Equity Research and technology coding company Thinkful, which both pick Washington, D.C. as Amazon's (Nasdaq: AMZN) best choice.

Baird Equity Research said it came up with its conclusion after determining the number of Amazon corporate job postings around the country, and dismissing West Coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Using that criteria along, Baird determined that with 531 corporate job openings, Washington, D.C. will lure Amazon.

