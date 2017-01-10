Denver office market has 'cloudy horizon,' but economy 'thrives'

(Photo: ANDREYKRAV)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's commercial real estate market has a "cloudy horizon," but the area's economy "thrives," according to a new report.

JLL's fourth-quarter r eport on the Denver area's commercial real estate market paints a mixed picture, although positive at the moment.

The area's economy shows "marked growth in technology, healthcare and business services (that) has lessened the blow from the latest energy slump."

And "Denver should add 130,000 net new jobs by 2020 — a clip that measures higher than all but 10 other larger metro areas throughout the entire nation."

But there are clouds in the area's commercial real estate horizon, according to JLL, including a slowing of new office construction "as the market absorbs existing space."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2if5asj

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal