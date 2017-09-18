Denver officials tout economic impact of new flight to London

DIA (Photo: (CREDIT: Denver International Airport))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - City of Denver officials touted the economic impact of Norwegian Air's new flights from Denver International Airport to London’s Gatwick Airport that began over the weekend.

"Our studies show that Norwegian’s service to London Gatwick will create more than 600 local jobs," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in a Saturday statement.

"This flight will not only provide Denver passengers with more options, but it will bring in more business activity and tourists to Denver, further solidifying us as a global city," he added.

Norwegian Air announced the new flight back in April, when it was reported that Hancock estimated the flight will generate a roughly $7 million annual economic impact.

