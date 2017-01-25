Denver oil and gas company to make $500 million Eagle Ford buy

(Photo: HAWKWOOD ENERGY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A subsidiary of Denver-based Hawkwood Energy LLC will buy East Texas Eagle Ford assets from Houston-based Halcón Resources Corp. for $500 million.

The assets are producing approximately 6,000 net barrels of oil equivalent a day.

The deal is expected to close in early March, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hawkwood is an independent upstream oil and gas company that launched in 2012. Patrick Oenbring is its chairman and CEO.

Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p1673

