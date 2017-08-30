Denver oil and gas company warns Erie its new odor law may be illegal

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Erie’s new ordinance taking aim at odors from oil and gas operations in the town is too vague, subjective — and might be illegal, according to a letter from Crestone Peak Resources, the Denver-based oil and gas company working in the northern Front Range town.

Earlier this week, Crestone’s lawyer, David Neslin with Denver’s Davis, Graham and Stubbs, sent a letter to the town administrator, A.J. Krieger, and the town’s attorney, Mark Shapiro, outlining a number of concerns with the new ordinance and asking for a meeting before it takes effect on Sept. 1 — Friday.

Fred Diehl, the assistant to the town administrator, on Wednesday confirmed the town received the letter from Crestone’s lawyer and said town officials are reviewing it.

“As such, it would be premature to discuss any potential response from the town,” Diehl said via email.

