Denver on-demand healthcare company raises $30.8 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver company that brings medical professionals to patients' homes said it's raised $30.8 million in financing.

DispatchHealth was founded four years ago and allows patients to get help by using a mobile app, the phone, or through the company's website. A medical professional is then sent to the patient's home.

The company said the latest funding round was co-led by Alta Partners and Questa Capital. Other participants were US Acute Care Solutions and existing investors.

"The future of care delivery is in the home," said Mark Prather, DispatchHealth co-founder and CEO, i n a statement.

