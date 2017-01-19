Denver outdoor gear manufacturing company acquired by New York investment group

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based outdoor company has been acquired by a New York investment group that sees the outdoor product area taking off exponentially in the next five to 10 years.

Kwik Tek, Inc. was acquired by Falconhead Capital, LLC, a middle market private equity firm that specifically seeks out sports, leisure and lifestyle focused ventures. Another partner is Virginia-based M3 Outdoor Investments, which is led by the former CEO and founder of BLACKHAWK! Products Group Michael Noell.

Terms were not disclosed.

Kwik Tek -- which manufactures Airhead and SportsStuff products -- was founded in 1991 and is a distributor and supplier of outdoor branded products for recreational water sports and winter sports markets. Its products include towables, inflatables, life jackets, wakeboards, kneeboards, snowshoes, trekking poles, snow sleds, pool floats, lounge items, and related accessories.

