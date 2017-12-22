Denver Post gets rid of its comments section, for now

(Photo: STAFF | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Post admitted that its comments section on its online site "has fallen short of our expectations."

So today, the newspaper suspended its policy of allowing readers to comment on stories.

The paper said it switched to Civil Comments earlier this year in an attempt to rid its comments section of "name-calling and logical fallacies in the hyper-polarized political climate we face today."

That didn't work and the move to drop comments coincided with Civil Comments shutting down today.

Read more about the Post's intentions at the Denver Business Journal.

