Denver Q2 office report: 'Paltry' rent increases, 'advantage tenants'

(Photo: ANDREYKRAV)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Growth in office rents in the Denver area is on the wane and the advantage is on the side of tenants.

That's according to the latest JLL second-quarter office stats report for the Denver market, which indicates that "rental growth rate is waning."

From the previous quarter, "Rents rose 1.4 percent market-wide," which JLL said is "a paltry increase compared against the nearly double-digit leap Denver recorded last year."

What's heating up the Denver commercial market? JLL said it's the Platte Valley and RiNo neighborhoods: "With new developments and redevelopments, plus retail and restaurants, these areas are attracting a variety of tenants, from tech to energy."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uruHBZ

© 2017 KUSA-TV