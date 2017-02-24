Denver ranked unfavorably as an affordable city for health-care jobs

(Photo: JUPITERIMAGES | THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver health-care sector may be growing, but it's not a good place for professionals to move for a job because of the high costs of housing here, according to a new report.

Abodo, an online apartment-marketing site, ranked 76 cities in terms as places to find the best and most affordable health-care jobs in the country — an effort that follows on previous reports detailing other industry sectors.

Denver, normally a top-ranked city for most job markets, ranked 57th on the list, largely because of the rising apartment rents that make it tougher to live affordably for lower-paid professionals like pharmacy technicians or licensed professional nurses.

Sam Radbil, senior communications manager for the Wisconsin-based firm, said he was surprised to see Denver’s ranking after the company factored in health-care job openings, median salaries for those positions and median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments, which reached $1,239 at the time of the report.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kUw2ku

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal